The Gray Man is Ryan Gosling’s first movie in a while, which is a reminder: A lot of actors these days have regular gigs in one comic book Cinematic Universe or another. Not Baby Goose. Perhaps he’s just waiting for someone to finally greenlight The Nice Guys 2. There was a rumor that the forthcoming Ken was going to make his MCU debut as Nova, but in a new interview he shot that down while cracking a very Canadian joke.

In a new interview with MTV News (as caught by IndieWire), Gosling quickly shot down that Marvel hearsay. “I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” he told reporter Josh Horowitz. “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it.” But there is one comic book character he’s eager to play. “I was waiting for the Captain Canada call.”

Gosling’s joking (probably). Thing is, there really is a Captain Canada. He was created in 1979 in a Canadian strip published in the Newfoundland Herald called — you guessed it — Captain Newfoundland. In the strip, it’s Captain Newfoundland who mentors Captain Canada, despite the latter being named after the entire nation and the former only after a single province. But then, Captain Canada is but a mere mortal, while Captain Newfoundland is a member of a godlike race that once occupied the lost city of Atlantis. Someone make this movie! (There’s also a Captain Canuck.)

Horowitz, who also hosts the Happy Sad Confused podcast, later mentioned that there’s another character Gosling would like to play, and it’s one already essayed by no less than Nicolas Cage.

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

“Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true,” Horowitz wrote. “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER.”

That property has laid dormant since 2011’s Spirit of Vengeance. So get the Goose on that one, too, while you’re at it.

