A lot of movies have been made from dubious sources — perhaps you remember there was a Monster Trucks movie — but the big screen Barbie motion picture appears to be legit. It’s directed by Greta Gerwig. She wrote it with her partner, Noah Baumbach. It’s got an all-star cast, and Margot Robbie, as the 63-year-old doll, looks perfect. Speaking of, on Wednesday Warner Bros. dropped the first look at her paramour, Ryan Gosling’s Ken, and not only does he look perfect, too, but it all but broke the internet.

Only a smattering of details have been made public about the movie, but it sounds wild. For one thing, there’s reportedly multiple Barbies and Kens, played by a diverse cast including Issa Rae, Simu Liu, future Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and fashion’s first trans model Rae Hari Nef. That’s on top of it featuring Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and America Ferrara, all suggesting this is far from a mere cash-in.

But when Warner’s dropped that photo of Gosling — bleach blonde, bronze abs under an open denim sleeveless, his character name written on his visible underwear — people pretty much lost it.

All I care about is Ryan Gosling as Ken. pic.twitter.com/FxbDicfoPl — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) June 15, 2022

me anytime I see news about the barbie movie: https://t.co/JvZbSaoQvb pic.twitter.com/zihW4QOgh1 — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) June 15, 2022

I feel obligated to alert the rest of you to what the gays are currently losing their shit over. https://t.co/J6ZxVQmaaO — Daniel Summers, MD 🏳️‍🌈 (@WFKARS) June 15, 2022

this image is very pro pride month https://t.co/x71jZb71q1 — ashley ray (@theeashleyray) June 15, 2022

Brb going back in the closet real quick so I can come out again for this https://t.co/nEnqP41ek3 — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) June 15, 2022

Some honored the perennially hotcha Gosling, 41.

ryan gosling is and always has been extremely hot — bethany (@fiImgal) June 15, 2022

Others honored his past work.

He’s been training for this since the Mickey Mouse Club. https://t.co/eZX4WjPUe2 — Rebekah Weatherspoon✨ (@RdotSpoon) June 15, 2022

if you turn him around there’s a yellow scorpion on his back https://t.co/RwnYI83R1a — everett byram (@rad_milk) June 15, 2022

Only God Forgives 2 https://t.co/oD4CyTyZAM — Stéphane Moïssakis (@smoissakis) June 15, 2022

Some welcomed the Nice Guys co-star’s return to comedy, at which he excels.

Incredible boyband aesthetic but I’m also excited for anything that pushes Gosling into comedy and out of his De Niro voice comfort zone https://t.co/tq32xT3R5B — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) June 15, 2022

Some saw similarities with another actor who went bleach blonde: Scooby Doo’s Freddie Prinze Jr.

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Not everyone dug it. But there were lots of jokes.

He looks like a tik toker with allegations https://t.co/ReV3pMR0g1 — jahren gng 😤🦩 (@Jahrihanna) June 15, 2022

they yassified the driver https://t.co/8JHqWtc8O4 — mooty (@mootsheep) June 15, 2022

why would Ken even need underwear though https://t.co/ObSUse7rEp — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 15, 2022

Not sure why anyone's making fun of this picture. I too used to write my name on my underwear during sleep-away camp https://t.co/z0zOC4qGCI — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 15, 2022

All gamers who base their personality on Gosling roles https://t.co/JFfhh0lTDD pic.twitter.com/eefKDuynDI — AlternateHistoryHub (@AltHistoryHub) June 15, 2022

I'm a Barbie girl. Interlinked. In a Barbie world. Interlinked. Life in plastic. Plastic. It's fantastic. Interlinked. https://t.co/b3lGBpf1Td — Count Dankula߷ (@CountDankulaTV) June 15, 2022

a Ken who owes child support to two different women in Tampa https://t.co/gbRVD8yK1N — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) June 15, 2022

Barbie — which again is Gerwig’s follow-up to her hit adaptation of Little Women — isn’t due in theaters for another year-plus, on July 21, 2023.