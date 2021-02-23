Maybe you remember that Ryan Reynolds had a superhero gig before Deadpool. Ten years ago he played Hal Jordan, aka Green Lantern, aka Earth’s representative in the intergalactic police force known as Green Lantern Corps. The movie, entitled simply Green Lantern, wasn’t a bomb but it wasn’t a big hit either, and Reynolds went on living his life, unencumbered by the need to do future installments. (He’s even openly mocked his DC stint.) But some recent rumors had it that Zack Snyder had pulled him back in, to appear in his forthcoming cut of Justice League. But Reynolds had some bad news.

It all started with a post by the fan site Discussing Film, which zeroed in on a bit from a new Vanity Fair piece on the chaotic making of the film, whose first iteration, the not-much-liked Joss Whedon cut, was released in 2017. One person teased that the long-threatened “Snyder cut” would include a “hero cameo that will blow hard-core fans’ minds.”

One person floated the idea of Reynolds’ Hal Jordan — a fair guess, given that in the comics Jordan is a founding member of the Justice League. They were so confident they even tagged Reynolds’ personal Twitter account — only to get a firm no.

It’s not me. But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer. https://t.co/QU4NRVadiz — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 22, 2021

“It’s not me,” Reynolds tweeted back. “But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it’s another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer.”

So keep guessing! Moreover, it sounds like he’s done with Green Lantern, having found his true calling as Wade Winston Wilson, aka the wise-cracking, near-invincible Deadpool. Oh well — you always have Nathan Fillion’s voice in the one Green Lantern animated movie.

(Via THR)