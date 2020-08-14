Between Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Peacock, CBS All Access, and more (Quibi?), there’s so many streaming services to keep up with these days. Too many? Well, Ryan Reynolds is done with the very serious business of last week and has moved onto more pressing matters… like launching another streaming service! Sort-of.

“Every tech company needs a streaming service. So…” the Detective Pikachu star tweeted. “introducing Mint Mobile +. The world’s most affordable streaming service!”

Two minutes after launch and our crack data team has already determined Mint Mobile + should probably be shut down by the weekend. We’ll go back to focusing on premium wireless… — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 12, 2020

A few hangups here. The streaming service is actually “free,” although if one visits the website, you’ll only see one movie available for streaming: 2003’s Foolproof, a Canadian heist film starring Reynolds and Kristin Booth.

There’s also a section that teases some “unoriginals,” but don’t get too excited. Reynolds also announced that his “crack data team” advised him to shut down the service by this weekend and return “to focusing on premium wireless.” This, of course, is all only an add for Mint Mobile, the phone company for which Reynolds purchased an ownership stake in 2019. At the time, he joked that, in order to keep the mobile service affordable to customers, he’d only be paying himself $15 per month.

Newest @_MintMobile customer. Also, owner of the company. To keep things above board, I’ll be paying myself $15 a month. #MintOwner pic.twitter.com/hrzd8t8T2H — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 25, 2019

Well, enjoy Mint Mobile+ for a few days, folks. This isn’t quite as funny as continuing the Peloton Lady’s story for Aviation Gin, but it’ll do.