The Welcome to Wrexhamn hosts can’t seem to do anything without each other these days. They recently showed interest in expanding their team roster, used each other to help promote other projects, and even had couples’ colonoscopies. It only makes sense that they appear alongside one another on the big screen.

On a recent episode of their sports docuseries Welcome To Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds was in the middle of filming the upcoming Deadpool installment when he and Rob McElhenney needed to work on some Wrexham stuff together. The camera crew followed the two on the very top-secret set.

Reynolds explained, “Because of my busy schedule, I had to invite my co-chair, Rob McElhenney, to the set of Deadpool in London to discuss all things that are Wrexham,” Reynolds explained in the episode, which you can preview here. “And, yes, I did have to promise him a role in the upcoming Deadpool film.”

A short scene follows the meeting with the duo, and revealed that McElhenney was able to film a quick cameo on set. “For confidentiality reasons, nobody can see or hear any of this stuff,” Reynolds said, followed by a clip of Deadpool Censored Material. “Now, I can’t necessarily tell you which character Rob plays in Deadpool for fear of being shot down by the Marvel drone that follows me and my kids around.”

Reynolds is then shown explaining the scene to McElhenney, though it’s all bleeped out. Maybe Taylor Swift was on set in the background?! We may never know….at least until Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.