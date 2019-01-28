Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, which saw a few surprises, including a Best Drama Film win by Bohemian Rhapsody. That film sparked further controversy when director Bryan Singer issued a thank you to the HFPA, and a Green Book writer also generated some Twitter-fueled fallout after the Globes. However, the fallout for both of those films did not revolve around actors, and with Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (i.e., the SAGs), the awards almost exclusively focus upon actors and their performances.
In other words, this ceremony would hope to avoid any problematic tones but may not be entirely successful. The SAGs can, however, function as Oscar predictors since actors (as is substantially the case with The Academy) make up the organization’s voting body. Megan Mullally hosts the evening’s events with A Star Is Born, Ozark, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the nominations. Here’s a listing of the night’s awards up for grabs, which we’ll update as the evening progresses. Winners shall be highlighted in bold.
TV Comedy Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series
Glow
Marvel’s Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
TV Drama Ensemble
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
TV Comedy Ensemble
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
TV Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
TV Drama Actress
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
TV Comedy Actress
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
TV Movie/Miniseries Actor
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
TV Movie/Miniseries Actress
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Best Film Ensemble
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Lead Actor in a Film
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortenson, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Lead Actress in a Film
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Supporting Actor in a Film
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Supporting Actress in a Film
Amy Adams, Vice
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
