Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, which saw a few surprises, including a Best Drama Film win by Bohemian Rhapsody. That film sparked further controversy when director Bryan Singer issued a thank you to the HFPA, and a Green Book writer also generated some Twitter-fueled fallout after the Globes. However, the fallout for both of those films did not revolve around actors, and with Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards (i.e., the SAGs), the awards almost exclusively focus upon actors and their performances.

In other words, this ceremony would hope to avoid any problematic tones but may not be entirely successful. The SAGs can, however, function as Oscar predictors since actors (as is substantially the case with The Academy) make up the organization’s voting body. Megan Mullally hosts the evening’s events with A Star Is Born, Ozark, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the nominations. Here’s a listing of the night’s awards up for grabs, which we’ll update as the evening progresses. Winners shall be highlighted in bold.

TV Comedy Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible — Fallout

Outstanding Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series

Glow

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

TV Drama Ensemble

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

TV Comedy Ensemble

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

TV Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

TV Drama Actress

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

TV Comedy Actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

TV Movie/Miniseries Actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

TV Movie/Miniseries Actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Best Film Ensemble

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Lead Actor in a Film

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortenson, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Lead Actress in a Film

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Supporting Actor in a Film

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Supporting Actress in a Film

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite