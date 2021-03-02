Marvel Studios
A Sam Raimi Regular Has Seemingly Teased His Involvement In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Nearly a year ago, Sam Raimi was confirmed to be helming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which seemed like a natural fit because of his previous Marvel-involved directing (2002’s Spider-Man and two sequels). However, this also prompted some enthused speculation that Raimi’s Evil Dead pedigree would lead to some sort of “Groovy” cameo from Ash actor Bruce Campbell. This sounded at once implausible and not-so-farfetched at the time, but fast forward to a few days ago, and it appears as though Campbell’s suggesting his involvement.

“Boy, it was a blast, working in a certain city, with a certain director on a certain movie with a certain actor,” Groovy Bruce tweeted over the weekend. “it sure was!”

It sure looks like Campbell’s teasing at least a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. He could surely be trolling, but chainsaw-wielding jokes aside (and there are plenty in reply to that tweet), this sounds like a no-brainer, really. Raimi popped him into all three of his Spider-Man movies, and the two have also collaborated within Starz’s Ash vs. Evil Dead series, along with a few other assorted projects. This could definitely happen, or not! No matter what happens, brace yourselves for the “Bruce Campbell is Mephisto” theories because they’re already starting….

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on March 25, 2022.

