CAUTION: Potential Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker spoilers to follow.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is, judging by what the majority of critics have said online and in their reviews, a mixed bag at best. Uproxx writer Mike Ryan went a bit further, calling it a “convoluted and clumsy end to the Star Wars saga.” Whether audiences will agree come opening weekend remains to be seen, but since it’s being billed as the final entry in the nine film-long “Skywalker Saga,” chances are pretty good that its box office receipts will be fairly big. But satisfactory filmmaking and money aren’t the only things to consider. There’s also a same-sex kiss. Kind of.

Don’t get too excited, though, as it’s not going to take place between Finn and Poe Dameron. As Entertainment Weekly notes, said same-sex kiss actually happens in the “background” between two female members of the Resistance. Adding any more information to this explanation would give too much away, so don’t count on any further context, but rest assured that, unless you know to look for it, you will more than likely miss it. So yes, there’s a brief, celebratory kiss between two women in The Rise of Skywalker, but neither one is a main character and it happens in the blurry background.

This comes as a stark contrast to comments director J.J. Abrams made earlier this month to Variety. “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film,” he said. “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie, but I did just say what I just said.”

