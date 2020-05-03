Celebrity quarantine entertainment got off to a rocky start, thanks to Gal Gadot’s star-studded, well-intentioned but much maligned “Imagine” video. But they got better. Performers have figured out clever and resourceful ways to keep us (and themselves) amused and distracted, from late night performers to SNL to Parks and Recreation’s acclaimed reunion special. And now, as caught by Entertainment Weekly, we what’s arguably the best one so far — the anti-“Imagine” — has arrived.

It’s called the “Boss B*tch Fight Challenge,” and it was spearheaded by legendary stunt double and actress Zoë Bell. Bell has doubled and acted alongside the rich and famous, and she was able to wrangle over two dozen actresses and fellow stunt doubles for what’s essentially Richard Linklater’s Slacker but with fighting.

The premise is simple: Bell is bored during lockdown and wants to hang with some friends. So she does the next best thing: She charges her cameraphone with one of her first-rate high kicks, delivering a blow to the camera…and, with the magic of editing, into the face of Lucy Lawless, shooting from her own home. Lawless than delivers a blow to stunt double Tara Macken, who gives one to Drew Barrymore, who attacks Juliette Lewis, and so on and so forth.

The cast is all-female and it’s impressive; among the pugilists are Cameron Diaz, Kaitlin Olson, Florence Pugh, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Julia Butters, Daryl Hannah, Tracie Thomas, Rosie Perez, Thandie Newton, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, and many more still. They aren’t always punches or kicks; one person tickles her successor, while another merely gets a dog lick to the face. Where most of the participants in the “Imagine” video seemed barely committed, here the opposite is very much true. Who needs new movies?

