Wes Anderson seems to be following in the footsteps of Knives Out 2 director Rian Johnson by casting every available actor he can find and/or with a pulse in his new movie. The latest actor to fit the bill, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson.

While it won’t be Johansson’s first time collaborating with Anderson, it will be the first time we see her actual face in an Anderson movie; she previously voiced a show dog named Nutmeg in his stop-motion animation feature Isle of Dogs (2018). And no, this isn’t a part in the still-yet-to-be-released The French Dispatch which, after having its release date pushed back a couple of times due to COVID, is set to be released in October. This is the twee director’s even newer film, which is also presumably twee; though it doesn’t have a title yet, it will feature such Anderson mainstays as Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, and Jason Schwartzman. It will also mark the Anderson debut of a couple of big-name newbies, including Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Rupert Friend.

Like most Anderson movies when they’re in the making, there aren’t a whole lot of details known about what it’s about. What we do know, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is that it’s already filming in Spain. And if film history tells us anything, it will undoubtedly scratch that twee itch.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)