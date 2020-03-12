Following the success of Ready or Not, the filmmaking trio of Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villela (better known as Radio Silence to horror fans) will be tackling what appears to be a reboot of the Scream franchise, according to THR. The trio will be working with Spyglass Media who acquired the rights to the franchise in a bankruptcy sale from the Weinstein Co.:

Scream was the 1996 slasher horror movie directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williams, focusing on a young woman in a small town who becomes the target of a killer who wears a mask inspired by the Edvard Munch painting, The Scream. (The killer would later become known as GhostFace.) The movie took on horror movie clichés even as it delivered thrills and laughs, becoming a massive hit as it crossed the $100 million domestic mark. The movie made stars out of its cast, which included Neve Campbell, Matthew Lillard, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, and thrust Craven into the mainstream.

The last installment, Scream 4, hit theaters in 2011, but it failed to rejuvenate the franchise, which later pivoted to an MTV series. Whether Spyglass will continue the story from the films is unknown, and they declined to comment to THR.

As for the filmmakers, here’s the synopsis for Ready or Not:

On the night of her wedding, Grace (Samara Weaving) must play “a game” with her new very wealthy in-laws, as a ritual of sorts to truly join the family. To do this she must pick a card at random that chooses the game. Most of the games are benign, but if hide and seek is chosen, well, that’s bad. And, no, it wouldn’t be much of a movie if that’s not what she picks – which sets off a bloody, gory romp where the stakes are either Grace is killed or the rest of the family dies in some mysterious way, or at least that’s what legend says.

That’s definitely the type of suspense thriller that would lend itself well to the Scream franchise, and with an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the GhostFace mask seems to be in good hands.

