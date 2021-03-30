Seth Rogen recently opened up about a long-standing rumor involving his apocalyptic 2013 comedy This is the End: the one that claimed Emma Watson had refused to shoot a certain scene towards the end. That much is true. The Harry Potter alum was slated to participate in an over-the-top bit in which Channing Tatum played Danny McBride’s gimp. But after some interpreted that as her walking off, Rogen took to Twitter to clarify that that’s not true.

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave,” Rogen said, referring to an interview with British GQ. “It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s s—ty that the perception is that she did.”

He continued:

“The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically, and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls—. “I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable situation. She and I spoke on the night; it was overall a s—ty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed on her not being in the scene together. “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

In the British GQ interview, Rogen pointed out the incident wasn’t as major as it seemed, saying, “it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he shared at the time. “She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Besides, he added, “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Besides, Watson is still very much in This is the End, playing herself kicking butt while the boys bicker and argue. You can watch her big scene below.

