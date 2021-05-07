Years ago, Seth Rogen shared a wild anecdote about the time he got to meet George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, only to have Lucas spend a concerning amount of time sharing his belief that the world was going to end in 2012 to the noticeable embarrassment of Spielberg.

“George Lucas sits down and seriously proceeds to talk for around 25 minutes about how he thinks the world is gonna end in the year 2012, like, for real. He thinks it,” Rogen told WENN back in 2011. “He’s going on about the tectonic plates and all the time Spielberg is, like, rolling his eyes, like, ‘My nerdy friend won’t shut up, I’m sorry…'”

To this day, Rogen remains convinced that Lucas was actually serious about his theory, which obviously didn’t pan out. While promoting his upcoming collections of essays, Yearbook, which recounts the meeting with the Star Wars creator, Rogen stopped by Conan O’Brien’s podcast to explain why he still believes Lucas wasn’t joking with his apocalyptic prophecy and clarify that Lucas “will not be happy” with the story re-circulating. Via IndieWire:

“We [made] a joke like, if you’ve got a spaceship to escape Earth, can we get a seat on that thing?” Rogen said. “And he was like, ‘No.’ It makes me think he wasn’t joking because, if you were joking, you would just say ‘Yes’… But, no, he said, ‘No.’ To this day, I am confounded and plagued by that story.”

Rogen also shared the Lucas story in his latest interview with British GQ, where he remembers the Bearded One looking at him during his doomsday prediction and saying, “I know it’s gonna happen… it’s science. And I know science.”

