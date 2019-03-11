A comedy that’s not as innocent as it looks. Check out the Red Band Trailer for #GoodBoysMovie and see it in theaters this August. pic.twitter.com/znLpcxEkxi — Good Boys (@GoodBoysMovie) March 11, 2019

I’m not sure where producing pair Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg find the time to giddily smear their fingerprints all over everything. Lately, they’ve been raunching up Wall Street with Showtime’s Black Monday, grossing out the masses with AMC’s Preacher, and taking down corrupt superheroes with Amazon’s The Boys. They’ve also got their hands in the cinematic cookie jar with Good Boys, which ushers in vibes from several Judd Apatow films, including Superbad (2007), for which the pair penned the script in high school.

The scripting credit here goes to The Office writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who also make their feature film directorial debut. In this trailer, Rogen breaks the fourth wall to tell a trio of middle school friends — Max (Jacob Tremblay, the sweet boy from The Room), Lucas (Keith L. Williams), and Thor (Brady Noon) — that they’re not old enough to watch this R-rated movie. Of course, they’re plenty old enough to act within the film, which sees them making an endless stream of bad decisions during the course of one horrible day. Here’s the official synopsis:

After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor, and Lucas decide to use Max’s dad’s drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Molly Gordon and Midori Francis).

A character named Thor! Also, the Superbad nostalgia is riding high at this year’s SXSW festival where Good Boys is debuting, and the film will arrive in theaters on August 16. Check out a poster (in which Tremblay and pals are too short to ride this movie) below.