Director James Gunn was already a prolific social media user, and naturally, that only increased as the pandemic has trapped most of us at home for the better part of the year. So when Gunn sees demonstrably false rumors being reported about his work, he’s had even more time to quickly swat them down to the delight of his fans who enjoy that Gunn gives it to them straight.

This time around, Gunn spotted a report claiming that casting is underway for Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and that he’s looking for a “Zac Efron type” to play Adam Warlock, a classic Marvel character with ties to the Guardians in the comics. However, if anyone would know when casting has started on Guardians 3, it’s Gunn, and he quickly dismantled the online rumor that he’s currently looking for someone to play the golden, Space Jesus-like character, who he’s never confirmed is in the film.

“There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a ‘Caucasian’ if the character has gold skin?” Gunn tweeted. “And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn’t I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?”

As is often the case, Gunn’s denial about the casting rumor went viral as “Adam Warlock” started trending on Twitter on Tuesday night, which caught the eye of Seth Rogen who threw his hat in the ring for the non-existent role.

Shit I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 10, 2021

Gunn let him down gently.