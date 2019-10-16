These days, actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse primarily does voice work for the massive How to Train Your Dragon franchise and occasional acting gigs in Joel McHale-led properties. However, he’s probably always going to be known for playing the nerdy and decidedly underage Fogell in 2007’s Superbad, a Judd Apatow-produced comedy that debuted just over 12 years ago. Why? Because of the iconic McLovin fake ID gag that, as a 20-year-old Iowa man (and Superbad writer Seth Rogen) recently found out, doesn’t actually work.

Rogen, who co-wrote the film with frequent writing partner Evan Goldberg and also executive produced it, caught wind of the news story on Twitter and responded with a not-so-subtle sense of pride: “My work here is done.”

My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019

Per WSVN, the culprit was arrested for possessing a fake ID while drinking at an Iowa City bar. And the ID in question? After confirming the individual’s actual age, officers spotted a “fake Hawaii ID with the name ‘McLovin DOB 06/03/1981′” in his wallet. When asked where he acquired the fake ID, the suspect said “he got it from Amazon.” And, yes, many versions of the McLovin ID are available for purchase on the website.

Needless to say, both the story itself and Rogen’s response generated plenty of reactions online. Most were having fun.

