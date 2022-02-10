After previously laying waste to the Emmys for holding an indoor ceremony in the midst of COVID, Seth Rogen is back to call out yet another awards show. While promoting his new Super Bowl commercial with Paul Rudd, Rogen took aim at the Oscars, and more notably, Hollywood’s obsession with trying to get people outside of the industry to care about the ceremony. To Rogen, the whole thing is ridiculous.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen told Insider before going in on the Academy Awards:

“To me, maybe people just don’t care,” the “Pam & Tommy” star continued. “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

The rant is peak Rogen, who has never shied away from sharing his blunt thoughts on a topic or blowing people up on social media if he sees them acting a fool. Heck, his latest Super Bowl ad for Lays potato chips revolves around him ranting about making teasers for commercials now. “That’s a thing?” Rogen asks Rudd in the recent spot. “But the commercial is incredible short in the first place, how long is the teaser?”

At this rate, we’re looking forward to Rogen’s future rants about the Grammys and Tony Awards to complete his EGOT for upsetting award show producers.

