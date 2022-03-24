‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ Movie Is In The Works At Netflix

The wildly popular (according to TikTok) novel The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo will be adapted into a new movie for Netflix, according to Deadline.

Released in 2017, The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo has sat on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list for 54 weeks. The story was originally picked up by Freeform to become a TV series, with author Taylor Jenkins Reid set to be a screenwriter. Now, Reid will be a producer, with Liz Tigelaar adapting the bestseller for a Netflix film instead. Tigelaar most recently adapted another bestseller Little Fires Everywhere for the Hulu limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

Spanning several decades, the story follows Old Hollywood royalty Evelyn Hugo who, at 79, decides to give a final interview to a young magazine writer named Monique, detailing her glamourous and dramatic career in movies in the ’60s and ’70s, including her notorious seven marriages and revealing jaw-dropping secrets along the way. Monique quickly learns that Hugo has a different agenda than she thought.

In addition to Evelyn Hugo, Tigelaar will also be adapting another novel by Reid, Malibu Rising, for Hulu. Taking place in the same universe, there is some character overlap between the two stories. A third series based on Reid’s Daisy Jones And The Six is also currently being filmed for Amazon, starring Riley Keough.