Based on the 2017 best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, the highly-anticipated Little Fires Everywhere is coming to Hulu and it finally has a trailer. In the vein of HBO’s Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere’s plot centers on a big mystery while exploring the nuances of motherhood and the secrets that can be hiding around every corner.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Joshua Jackson, Little Fires Everywhere follows Elena Richardson and the enigmatic Mia Warren, two mothers whose fates seem intrinsically connected. When Mia moves to town with her daughter, Elena offers her a space to rent. After learning Mia is an artist, Elena hires Mia to do some work for her home.

However, Elena is criticized by her husband for doing so by her husband without knowing very much about this stranger. It becomes very clear that there’s something she’s hiding. The plot thickens ever further when Mia’s daughter reveals that she and her mom move to a different town every few months.

The trailer is chock-full of intensity, slowly revealing the premise of its plot before ramping up the tension and mystery. The characters are inexplicably drawn to each other, even when it seems like the twists and turns of the plot might drive them apart. And, if you haven’t already guessed, the series will involve a lot of little fires. Everywhere. Is an arsonist to blame? It’s unclear, but the book did include one, so expect the Hulu series to follow in its footsteps.

Based on the trailer alone, Washington and Witherspoon are giving their roles everything they’ve got and it’s amazing to watch them in what will hopefully be memorable roles. The first three episodes of Little Fires Everywhere will premiere on Wednesday, March 18 on Hulu. Until then, feel free to watch the all-star cast become suspicious of each other in the trailer above.