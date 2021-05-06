LIONSGATE
A Shirtless Beefcake Photo Of The ‘Saw’ Puppet Has Caused Mass Confusion And Inspired Thirsty Tweets

Thanos was so last year and Colossus was so last month — this week, the internet is thirsty for a new fictional character, Billy. Who is Billy? He’s the creepy, bike-riding clown puppet from the Saw horror movie franchise, of course. He’s also shockingly ripped.

Do you want to play a game? You shouldn’t. (I’m sorry in advance.)

“Do I have your attention now?” the tweet reads, along with the handle for Saw Quotes. The account, which launched in January, is to Saw as Emo Kylo Ren is to Star Wars, with tweets like, “Hey, listen, I know the news media is all ‘Jigsaw Killer’ and ‘murderer’ but like it’s actually like — you never hear about the people I helped. Nobody calls me the Jigsaw Guy Whose Traps People Survive. Don’t let’em get you discouraged, you could absolutely get through this.” The sexy Billy pic (which already existed as a meme) appears to be part of a marketing campaign for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

“We apologize for our latest tweet, we believe our social media account has been compromised and we’re working on a solution,” the official Saw account tweeted after posting the pic (I can’t stop staring at the spiral nipples). Saw and Saw Quotes then started tweeting at (threatening) each other, which is not at all confusing.

The response to the photo was, let’s say, divided.

The hottest movie of the spring, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, comes out on May 15.

