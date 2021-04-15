In a fun little gag to get fans pumped for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the upcoming sequel to the 2019 film starring Zachary Levi that became a surprise hit for the DC Extended Universe, director David F. Sandberg “leaked” the film’s ending on Reddit. Sandberg uploaded a video of a random employee walking through an office before stumbling upon the script for the Shazam! sequel just sitting out in the open. The person then flips to the very last scene, offering a brief glimpse of the final scene just as the video goes dark. Via Total Film:

The fake script ends with Billy Batson, Freddy Freeman, and their adopted siblings Mary Bromfield and Eugene Choi, in the abandoned Hall of Justice. Billy finds Batman’s cowl on the ground, and ends the film by saying: “I guess the real Justice League was the friends we made along the way.” Mary’s line of dialogue is simply “I am Mary,” which is probably a play on “I am Groot,” considering Eugene can understand what she means.

You can check out the “leaked” script for Shazam! Fury of the Gods below:

After the pandemic threw the film world into disarray, the Shazam! sequel is seemingly back on track. Lucy Liu was recently added to the cast and will reportedly team up with Helen Mirren to take on Levi’s Shazam/Billy Batson. Liu will play Kalypso, the sister of Helen Mirren’s villainous character Hespera. To commemorate Liu’s addition to the cast, Sandberg tweeted a photo of the actress from Kill Bill: Vol. 1, but with Levi’s severed head edited in. A little dark for the family friendly-ish film series, but still pretty funny.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods smashes into theaters on June 2, 2023.

