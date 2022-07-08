Ahead of his upcoming Comic-Con appearance, Shazam himself, Zachary Levi has released a first look of the upcoming installment Fury Of The Gods.

Okay, the first look is really more of a short glimpse, but you get to see Levi in his iconic suit and using his powers before saying “just being a tease.” So meta! Levi and Co. will be at Comic-Con at the end of this month, where we can likely expect some more thorough footage.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming sequel to the hit 2019 superhero movie, but the all-star cast includes Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren (!), and Lucy Liu, who will all play daughters of the God Atlas, who famously gave Shazam his powers in the first film. Shazam is the buff alter-ego of a teenager named Billy Batson, who gets his God-like powers when he says, “Shazam!” It’s pretty straightforward, right?

This isn’t the only movie getting a first look at Comic Com: fellow DC property Black Adam was initially supposed to be a part of the Shazam sequel before The Rock managed to secure his own movie, which will also premiere this fall before Shazam premieres in December.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods hits theaters on December 21st.