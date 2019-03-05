‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ Has Been Bumped Back A Year To 2021

Warner Bros.

Life is short and sometimes it flies. To wit: It’s hard to believe, but it’s been almost eight years since Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Robert Downey Jr.’s second go as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic private dic. Well, by the time the long-promised threequel comes out, a whole decade will have gone by: As per The Hollywood Reporter, the third film has been pushed back a year, to 2021.

It’s not as though Downey is that busy. Indeed, since Game of Shadows came out in 2011, the Oscar-nominated thespian has played exactly two characters who weren’t Tony Stark/Iron Man: Hanker Palmer in The Judge and a small role in Jon Favreau’s Chef, both from 2014. Yes, Downey has played Stark/Iron six times since — seven if you count the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame. But a lot of those times have been instances when he’s been part of the group; in that time he’s made a mere one solo entry, though he did take center stage in Captain America: Civil War.