Everyone who works with Keanu Reeves says the same thing: he is the best person to ever happen to the world (in so many words). So it’s not surprising that another one of Reeves’ co-stars confirmed what we all know.

Reeves first worked with Shōgun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada on 2013’s fantasy drama 47 Ronin. He was already a well-known actor at that point, but when the two reunited a decade later for John Wick Chapter 4, Sanada was relieved to learn that all of that Wick fame hadn’t gone to his head.

“[Keanu] was so humble, very kind to others but very hard on himself,” Sanada told People. “Ten years later, when I met him again for John Wick [Chapter 4], he hadn’t changed. He was even more of a success, but his humbleness and kindness to others hadn’t changed.”

It appears that fame only make Reeves want to be a better actor, no matter how big his celebrity reach became.”That’s why he became that big, I thought,” Sanada explained. “He’s always trying to do his best: aim higher, move forward. It’s a great energy.” It’s no surprise that Reeves is in fact a Virgo.

Such “a great energy” is just another reason that Reeves and Sandra Bullock should reunite for a third Speed. Also, it should be called Sp33d.

Meanwhile, you can catch Sanada in Shōgun, which was reportedly renewed for a second go around.

(Via People)