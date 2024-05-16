reeves 47 ronin
‘Shōgun’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Has An (Accurate) Theory On Why Keanu Reeves ‘Became That Big’ After ‘John Wick’ Exploded

Everyone who works with Keanu Reeves says the same thing: he is the best person to ever happen to the world (in so many words). So it’s not surprising that another one of Reeves’ co-stars confirmed what we all know.

Reeves first worked with Shōgun‘s Hiroyuki Sanada on 2013’s fantasy drama 47 Ronin. He was already a well-known actor at that point, but when the two reunited a decade later for John Wick Chapter 4, Sanada was relieved to learn that all of that Wick fame hadn’t gone to his head.

“[Keanu] was so humble, very kind to others but very hard on himself,” Sanada told People. “Ten years later, when I met him again for John Wick [Chapter 4], he hadn’t changed. He was even more of a success, but his humbleness and kindness to others hadn’t changed.”

It appears that fame only make Reeves want to be a better actor, no matter how big his celebrity reach became.”That’s why he became that big, I thought,” Sanada explained. “He’s always trying to do his best: aim higher, move forward. It’s a great energy.” It’s no surprise that Reeves is in fact a Virgo.

Such “a great energy” is just another reason that Reeves and Sandra Bullock should reunite for a third Speed. Also, it should be called Sp33d.

Meanwhile, you can catch Sanada in Shōgun, which was reportedly renewed for a second go around.

(Via People)

