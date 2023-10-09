Yeah, I’m thinking Keanu is (quarter)back.

During a recent stop in Houston, Keanu Reeves tossed a pigskin around with nine-year-old fan, Elijah. Elijah’s grandmother, Annette Cruz, enjoys meeting famous people, so she and her grandsons headed down to the House of Blues, where Keanu — the only celebrity I feel comfortable calling by their first name — was playing with Dogstar. “When I got his signature and my brother got his signature, I asked him if he could play catch with me,” Elijah told KHOU. “I asked him the first time and he kind of mumbled something. But I didn’t hear him so I asked him again and he said, ‘Yeah come on, let’s go.'”

For the next 30 seconds, Elijah threw a football with The Replacements quarterback. “I was really nervous because I was playing catch with a famous superstar,” he said. For Elijah, it was the best 30 seconds of his life. “The top moment,” he said.

The Denver Broncos should sign Elijah ASAP.

Keanu played a quarterback in The Replacements, and now he’s throwing a football again. If he’s looking to recreate another movie moment, please, Keanu, I’m begging you to join the FBI and sign up for a surfing competition. If you want to change your name to Johnny Utah, even better. But no pressure.

Keanu Reeves playing catch with nine-year-old boy before his concert in Texas. pic.twitter.com/JJdpoBwnGz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2023

(Via KHOU)