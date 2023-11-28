Dolly Parton dropped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday where the legendary country star opened up about how she and Keanu Reeves go way back.

During the late 70s, Reeves’ mother Patricia Taylor designed a number of Parton’s most iconic outfits, including her 1978 Playboy Bunny costume, which she wore on the magazine’s cover.

“She did a lot of sewing for me, she did a lot of my clothes,” Dolly told Barrymore via PEOPLE. “But I remember Keanu when he was just little, and she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked.”

However, Dolly never realized the little boy was Keanu Reeves until years later when the now-famous movie star came to one of her shows and knocked on her dressing room door.

“He said, ‘Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mom was [working],'” Dolly recalled. “Of course I knew he had become a star but it didn’t connect to me that that was who that was.”

Barrymore then asked Dolly if she know that Keanu wore her Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween. The John Wick actor told Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that the country star left the outfit behind, so why not use it?

“Did he? Aw, that’s sweet,” Parton said. “He’s great. He’s the sweetest guy.”

You can see Dolly’s iconic Playboy outfit below:

