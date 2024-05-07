Will Keanu Reeves And Sandra Bullock Make Another Movie Together?

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have been buds for years, and it’s nice to know that unlike their Lake House counterparts, they actually aren’t separated by time and space. They are just a normal pair of pals!

The two first worked together on the 1994 action flick Speed, which became a surprise hit. While the duo spent 90 percent of the movie looking at the road instead of each other, audiences were rooting for the pair.

“We had an affection,” Reeves said on the 50 MPH podcast this week. “And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?” The costars both appeared on the podcast to commemorate the movie’s 30th anniversary.

When asked about teaming up with Bullock again, Reeves was enthusiastic. “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” he said, correctly.

Considering the infamous sequel, it doesn’t seem likely that Speed 3 (Sp33d?) will get made, but the two hope to work together again in the future. Bullock added, “Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?”

Reeves is on board. “It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there’s something that wasn’t done,” he said, before poetically adding, “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.” The concept of Keanu Reeves dying is not one that should ever be brought up, but it’s nice that he is realistic about it.

For now, you can stream Speed on Hulu… or The Lake House for free on The Roku Channel.

(Via Variety)