Sigourney Weaver Visited The Students Who Turned ‘Alien’ Into A High School Play

04.27.19 2 hours ago

20th Century Fox

Back in March, a New Jersey high school went viral after students turned the horror/sci-fi classic Alien — the original, not any of the hit-and-miss sequels or Predator mash-ups — into their annual play. Even viewed merely over clips on Twitter, it was an incredible production, resourceful and creative — so much so that it earned hosannas from its star, Sigourney Weaver, and its director, Ridley Scott. Now Weaver has done them one better: On Friday she visited the school to deliver her adulations in person.

Rolling Stone caught tweets that showed video proof of the legendary actress — who earned a well-deserved Oscar nomination for the series’ first sequel, James Cameron’s Aliens — strolling the halls of North Bergen High School, to freak-outs from the student body.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sigourney Weaver#Alien
TAGSAlienSigourney Weaver

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.26.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP