It’s a great time to be Jason Momoa. He has reached the level in his career where, in between starring in a post-apocolyptic Apple TV show and becoming a Fast and Furious villain, he gets to play a Willy Wonka-type character in the upcoming fantasy movie, Slumberland. And that’s all that an actor aspires to do!

The film follows Nema, a young girl with a wild imagination who enters the world of Slumberland, a dream-like reality where everything goes: stuffed animals come alive, beds turn into boats, and Jason Momoa magically appears! Everyone has dreams like this!

The movie is adapted from the Little Nemo comic series from the early 1900s which depicts a young boy with fantastic dreams. For the Netflix adaptation, Nemo was changed to Nema, played by Marlow Barkley, a little girl who recently lost her father. Momoa’s Flip is a half-man, half-beast, full jokester who lives in the dream world. According to the official synopsis:

Welcome to Slumberland, the world of dreams! Jason Momoa plays “Flip” an eccentric outlaw on a mission to help a young girl (Marlow Barkley) travel through dreams and flee nightmares, in hopes of reuniting with her father.

From The Hunger Games: Catching Fire director Francis Lawrence, Slumberland also stars Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort and Chris O’Dowd.

The movie premieres on Netflix on November 18th. Check out the trailer above.