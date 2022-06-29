Jason Momoa finally headlined his own TV show with Apple TV+’s See, which began as a wild and wooly journey into a weird world where no one can see Jason Momoa. That seemed like a bit of a waste (because let’s get real, everyone likes to look at Momoa), but the audience rolled with it for a second season of Baba Voss, which honestly felt difficult to watch during the protracted torture moments from Dave Bautista‘s Edo Voss upon Baba. The third season shall be the final season, and Baba’s bearing those physical scars, but that conflict appears to be over with another one only beginning.

The good news here? That post-apocalyptic situation, with humanity losing the sense of sight, might be headed toward an end because a new generation of babies can see. The bad news? This launches conflicting tribes into an even more intense battle and a race to gain superiority over everyone else. Yet if you want some more good news, the Masturbating Queen (Sylvia Hoeks) is also back, and Baba Voss has been living in the woods, but he’s back, too. Francis Lawrence launched the series as director, and Momoa loved the battle scenes full of echolocation, but everything’s gearing up for final conflicts, so here’s a synopsis:

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

See will return (on a weekly basis) on August 26.