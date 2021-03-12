While some people have already seen the first hour of Zack Snyder’s Justice League if they happened to try watching Tom + Jerry at the right time, the rest of us will have to wait until March 17 to see the nearly four-hour epic for ourselves. If you’re willing to give Justice League a second go, however, you can now watch it along with the director responsible for it.

HBO Max announced on Thursday that it will host a livestream of the mega movie featuring Snyder, who fans have rallied behind to give another shot at the DC Universe film. According to Deadline, Scener will power a livestream where people watching on computers will be able to follow along with Snyder during the new cut of the movie’s four-hour runtime.

The event, which is open to all HBO Max subscribers watching on a Chrome web browser, is set to kick off on the Scener website at 4PM PT/7PM ET. Snyder will give a video introduction and also be part of conversation throughout the four-hour runtime. After the event, HBO Max subscribers will be able to create their own watch parties in March and April via Scener.

The watch parties may be a fun way to watch what fans either seem to be extremely excited or equally skeptical about given the first film’s mediocre reception in 2017. The Scener setup puts everyone on the same viewing schedule, with a chat window on the side of the screen so fans can chat and react to the movie as it plays. It’s similar technology that many used in the early months of the pandemic to connect with people while they watched shows and movies on streaming services while in lockdown.

We live in a society where, despite still needing to stay apart for a bit longer, Zack Snyder is excited to watch his movie with you.

“I’m excited to finally share my vision for ‘Justice League’ in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible,” Snyder said in a press release.