The ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Has Been Pushed Back Until Next Year

PARAMOUNT

After only two weeks in theaters, Pokemon Detective Pikachu is already the third highest-grossing movie based on a video game of all-time. Never underestimate the power of Mr. Mime again, or else. Meanwhile, 2019’s other big-event video game adaptation isn’t even coming out this year.

I’m, of course, talking about Hedgehogs Have Human Teeth: The Movie.

PARAMOUNT

Sonic the Hedgehog, a live-action/CGI hybrid of the popular Sega series, was supposed to come out in November, but it’s since been pushed back to February 2020 following an internet outcry over thick-thighed Sonic. “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen,” director Jeff Fowler wrote earlier this month. “Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…” He offered an update on Friday, tweeting, “Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right #novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie.” (Those poor animators, who aren’t to blame for the “what if we were back in the 90s but also, simultaneously, in hell” design, better be getting some impressive overtime pay.)

Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.#novfxartistswereharmedinthemakingofthismovie pic.twitter.com/gxhu9lhU76 — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 24, 2019

There’s nothing more romantic than going to the fast hedgehog movie on Valentine’s Day. In related news, there’s already DeviantArt of Knuckles leaving with your boyfriend or girlfriend after you take them to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Valentine’s Day. They work fast over there.

(Via Twitter)