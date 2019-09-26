(Warning: Spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home and the MCU will be found below.)

As we reported, Sony launched a new Spider-Man website, which is Daily Bugle-focused, this week. The site takes the form of a web-news-cast hosted by J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, who revealed Peter Parker’s identity to the world in a Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene. Jameson is still very anti-Spidey on this website, which is being used to promote the home release of the second Tom Holland-Spidey standalone movie and also points toward the future. It’s also notable that one portion of the website directly contradicts remarks from Marvel’s Kevin Feige regarding what the MCU called Thanos’ “snap,” which was refashioned in Far From Home as “the blip.”

Of course, Far From Home took an amusing spin on the reverse-snap moment with a mockumentary-style rendering of high-school marching band members getting dusted during an assembly and magically reappearing in the middle of a basketball game. This was pure chaos and darkly funny, and director Jon Watts said that the movie purposely avoided showing scenarios that showed people in cars or airplanes during the snap because “so many people would die,” and in his mind, “[e]veryone arrived back safely somehow” because that’s what Tony Stark would have wanted. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige went further with his remarks while also attributing foresight to The Hulk (because someone needs to) while speaking with Empire:

“If people were in an airplane when they were dusted, they didn’t return at 35,000 feet. They didn’t fall to their deaths because Smart Hulk is smart, and when he snapped. You can wish for whatever you want and you can wish for everyone to come back safely. Done.”

Well, the Daily Bugle is ready to erase that happy ending for all. The website features user comments, including one from a Jack Triconi, a movie stuntsman who blipped back into existence in the middle of a dangerous stunt:

“My crew and I were working the new Extreme Measures movie. I was right in the middle of a leap off a sixty-story building — the fallpad was below me and everything — and then I blipped. I guess they didn’t leave the pad there for five years, cuz I’ve been in the hospital ever since.”

Um, awkward? Not only does “Triconi” make claims that snap away Kevin Feige’s take, the guy is also contradicting Sony’s Spider-Man helmer and the humorous take on blipping back in Far From Home. Of course, there’s been a very Infowars-esque approach from Jameson, so there’s no telling if Triconi’s claims will turn out to be legit or a planted portion of some wide-reaching conspiracy theory. We might not hear more about this discrepancy for awhile, until we learn more about Sony’s future plans for Peter Parker (as their Spider-Man multiverse continues to rage with spinoffs galore).