Sony’s Female-Led Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Might Be A Team Endeavor

Sony is, as we’ve noted, in a pretty tough spot with Spider-Man. Every movie makes less than the last, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did not live up to the “amazing” part, and generally everyone seems sick of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Yet, they can’t let a cash cow just go back to Marvel. So they’re throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks, including, according to rumor, a team of the superheroines in the Spiderverse.
Nicknamed “Glass Ceiling,” according to Badass Digest, it would basically be all the Spidey superheroines and villains as a team. The main problem with that idea is that no matter how you slice it, it’s a fairly short list, thanks to Marvel and Fox. There’s Black Cat, Silver Sable and… uh… We’re pretty much down to the D-team after that.
Seriously, leaving out mutants and Avengers, you’ve got characters like the most recent Beetle, the female Doc Ock they had for three seconds, and backbenchers like Shriek. That said, there’s no reason they can’t gender flip any of the more obscure villains. Very few people will care if the Kangaroo suddenly has boobs, and most of those that do care will be excited about the change for other reasons.
In a way, this might be a blessing; with zero expectations weighed on the characters, a good filmmaker can do whatever he or she wants with it, reinventing them and making them more interesting. Of course, it might also be a terrible attempt to one up the other studios by getting a superheroine movie out first, but hey, it’s not like DC’s got Birds of Prey on tap any time soon.
Throwing things at the wall to see what sticks is the sign of a strong business plan
It can’t be worse than the “throw as many characters as possible and hope one resonates” strategy they’ve been employing since Spider-Man 3
So disenchanted by these damn movie studios. Just let it go, Sony. Everyone is done with your vision. Pretty sure we all just want to see Spidey duke it out with the Avengers.
Honestly, I don’t think Spidey fits in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, or at least not Peter Parker. I’d love to see them do Miles Morales, though.
I totally disagree. Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man playing off the actors they’ve got in Avengers (ESPECIALLY Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner) would be perfect.
They did have a female Carnage-alike named Scream, but that actually sounds cool so it will probably not be included in this movie.
There are like 5 Spider-Women and Spider-Girls. So they wouldn’t necessarily need to scrape the bottom of the barrel to field a team of spider-ladies.
I think Marvel has Spider Woman locked up, but Spider Girl is a possibility.
Hold on. . . I’m not sure if that last line is being sarcastic or not. Is DC working on a Birds of Prey movie?
He was joking. There currently aren’t any plans for a Birds of Prey in a DC cinematic universe. Not even a rumor.
I just……don’t understand the concept. Can someone explain this to me again?
