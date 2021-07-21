Space Jam: A New Legacy sports a 31 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is high for a movie that made me question if I even like movies. That might sound hyperbolic, but you try watching a 20-years-too-late parody of The Matrix with Speedy Gonzales and Granny asking if a lady can check her Twitter (she can, but she won’t like what she sees). Anyway, the “haters” have shared their takes on Space Jam: A New Legacy, but surely the director of the original Space Jam liked it, right? Right…?

In comments made to TMZ, Joe Pytka revealed that it actually took him five different sittings to finish Space Jam: A New Legacy, rather than watching it all in one two-hour period. His biggest problem with it was mostly its protagonist, LeBron James. In Pytka’s eyes, James didn’t bring enough heart or reality to the film. “The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael,” Pytka said.

I’m sure Cavaliers, Heat, and Lakers fans are taking this well.

Pytka criticized A New Legacy for its “insignificant” soundtrack and that unlike supporting cast members Charles Barkley, Muggsy Bogues, and Bill Murray in the original, he thinks Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard (and Rick and Morty) didn’t add much. Pytka also laid into how Bugs Bunny was depicted in the sort-of sequel.

“[Bugs] looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long,” he said.

That’s still one of the kinder things someone has said about Space Jam: A New Legacy.

(Via the Wrap and TMZ)