Of all the movies released during the pandemic, Venom: Let There Be Carnage had the biggest opening weekend. The best comic book movie of the year and stealth romantic-comedy made $90.1 million at the domestic box office, topping the previous record set by Black Widow ($80 million). That’s the closest any film has come to crossing the $100 million mark during its first weekend of release — or at least it was, until this weekend.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to break every COVID-era record:

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Friday and is poised to generate $150 million in its box office debut — a heroic feat even by pre-COVID standards. Sony Pictures modestly predicts a three-day tally closer to $130 million, which would still rank as a huge win. But given pent-up demand and record pre-sales, some box office prognosticators are more bullish. They believe an opening weekend near $175 million could be within reach.

That $150-$175 million estimate would be the biggest debut since Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker opened to $177 million in December 2019, and easily top the opening weekends for the previous two Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Homecoming ($117 million) and Far From Home ($92 million).

No wonder Holland isn’t leaving the MCU any time soon. (And if the Marvel stans want to check out The Power of the Dog, the fantastic Jane Campion movie with No Way Home co-star Benedict Cumberbatch in an Oscar-worthy performance, that would be swell, too.)

