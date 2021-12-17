Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the biggest movie of the year — and the COVID-era. The Marvel film grossed $50 million during Thursday previews (that’s the third-biggest preview of all-time behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), which puts it on pace for a $150 million opening weekend. No film has made that much during its first four days of release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019, which feels like an eternity ago. The point is, there’s going to be a lot of packed movie theater this weekend, many of which will look like this.

The video, taken during an early screening of No Way Home, shows a crowd losing their dang minds over… I won’t spoil what they’re probably reacting to, but that level of standing ovation enthusiasm is reminiscence of the reactions to the “Avengers assemble” scene in Endgame. Or me when Bob Odenkirk showed up in Little Women.

A lot of people are dunking on the Spider-Man fans for cheering during the movie (“these are the same people who clap when the plane lands,” reads one), but I prefer the tweets like this one:

This is an old video. The audience is reacting to the end of Michael Clayton. Do NOT boost this misinformation https://t.co/FH0sAaivjB — Antonio McDyess Clay (@thom_not_tom) December 17, 2021

Or this one:

the only time it is ever okay for a crowd to act like this is when aunt lucy comes to visit at the end of paddington 2 https://t.co/KVc13m2prc — zach (@zach_idiot) December 17, 2021

It works for plenty of other movies (and Nicole Kidman speeches):

This is a bit misleading. I was at this theater, and this was in response to Nicole Kidman saying somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this. https://t.co/qCkVBzWDob — Hark How The Bens Sweet Silver Bens (@limitlessjest) December 17, 2021

This is actually from a dune showing where they're reacting to "desert power" https://t.co/OwoZHbnGmg — Timothy Classic Movies (@TchaglerTimothy) December 17, 2021

they're not showing the screen because this is actually from a West Side Story screening when Rita Moreno first shows up https://t.co/oBiKo3n2nU — It's a Wonderful Brandon 🎄 (@Thatoneguy64) December 17, 2021

this tweet is lying this was literally the audience reaction to the scene in power of the dog when peter reads the bible verse that says power of the dog. https://t.co/t7WVePdYVW — via (@halobythecure) December 17, 2021

Me watching Clueless when Dionne accidentally drives on the freeway https://t.co/4aTh9Nc57R — a scooter for jimmy 🎄🎁❄️ (@jimmy_ohara) December 17, 2021

when john c. reilly shows up in licorice pizza pic.twitter.com/jvuetTzPtv — brianna “matrix fan” zigler (@justbrizigs) December 17, 2021

Everyone when Charlotte Gainsbourg goes for the hand drill in ANTICHRIST https://t.co/y1zUdSGHLE — Matt Fennell (@matthewfennell) December 17, 2021

me when @ArianMoayed came on screen https://t.co/zx5cKWlxyY — anna saw nwh (@romansgerri) December 17, 2021

The people were right to cheer for Stewie from Succession.