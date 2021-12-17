spiderman
marvel studios
Movies

A Video Of A ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Crowd Losing Their Minds In A Theater Also Works For Other Movies

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to be the biggest movie of the year — and the COVID-era. The Marvel film grossed $50 million during Thursday previews (that’s the third-biggest preview of all-time behind only Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), which puts it on pace for a $150 million opening weekend. No film has made that much during its first four days of release since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019, which feels like an eternity ago. The point is, there’s going to be a lot of packed movie theater this weekend, many of which will look like this.

The video, taken during an early screening of No Way Home, shows a crowd losing their dang minds over… I won’t spoil what they’re probably reacting to, but that level of standing ovation enthusiasm is reminiscence of the reactions to the “Avengers assemble” scene in Endgame. Or me when Bob Odenkirk showed up in Little Women.

A lot of people are dunking on the Spider-Man fans for cheering during the movie (“these are the same people who clap when the plane lands,” reads one), but I prefer the tweets like this one:

Or this one:

It works for plenty of other movies (and Nicole Kidman speeches):

The people were right to cheer for Stewie from Succession.

Listen To This
The 2021 Uproxx Music Critics Poll
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×