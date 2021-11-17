The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer featured plenty of Spidey villains (including but not limited to Willem Dafoe as the scenery-chewing Green Goblin and the Alfred Molina as underrated badass Doctor Octopus), but did it actually include plenty of Spideys, too? From the straight-up looks of things, this appeared to not be the case. However, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are nothing if not master speculators, and just like that time that people thought they saw Daredevil actor Charlie Cox’s arms and torso in a teaser, they’re alight with speculation that their Spidey senses are not unfounded.

That is to say, some people are utterly convinced that more than one Spider-Man appears in this trailer. Naturally, they’re referring to the fact that Doctor Strange and the multiverse are afoot, so they want to see some Andrew Garfield and/or Tobey Maguire magic. For sure, this is possible, even though both actors have done nothing to encourage speculation and Garfield has done his best to shut the rumors down, whether or not the spirit of the effort is genuine. So, what on earth could be in this “not fun” new trailer that would be causing Marvel fans to kind-of lose it?

Silly rabbit. A speculation-stirring shot takes place at around the 2:30 mark, when Zendaya’s MJ takes a fall that appears to be a direct callback to Gwen Stacy’s death. However, an apparently unidentified hand reaches out to rescue Peter Parker’s lady.

Readers, that hand has caused a ruckus. As one Twitter user exclaimed, “THIS FUCKIN HAND IS BLUE!”

THIS FUCKIN HAND IS BLUE! pic.twitter.com/JncyZCaoBE — Mr Unacceptable (@taylorwolf90) November 17, 2021

And why might this detail matter? Because Andrew Garfield wore a Spidey suit with blue hands.

Hmm. There’s a decent chance that Sony/Marvel Studios are actually f*cking with us by inserting this shot (remember the missing character in an Avengers: Endgame spot that turned out to be Lebowski Thor?), and who could blame them, but you know what? It worked. Very quickly, the theories began to fire back and forth between fans on Twitter.