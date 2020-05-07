Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best comic book movie of the 2010s for many reasons. It’s a visual treat, and it has a great soundtrack, and it’s a blast seeing the different Spider-heroes together. There’s Miles Morales and Peter Parker, as well as Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Ham, and Peni Parker. But if the creative team had their way, Spider-Verse would have also included every big-screen Spider-Man.

During a Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse tweet-along on Wednesday, producer Chris Miller (of The Lego Movie directors Lord and Miller fame) revealed that the film’s writers and producers pitched a post-credits scene with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maquire; the forgotten Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield; and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, Tom Holland. But Sony passed on the idea, calling it “too soon.”

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Maybe in the sequel? And at least we still got John Mulaney as a talking pig slash spider spoofing Porky Pig, although even that was a months-long conversation that could have resulted in a lawsuit. “Whether Spider-Ham was allowed to say that legally was a real question for several months,” Miller tweeted, referring to Spider-Ham’s “that’s all folks” goodbye, “but thankfully we have a good relationship with our friends at Warner Bros.”

Whether Spider-Ham was allowed to say that legally was a real question for several months but thankfully we have a good relationship with our friends at Warner Bros.#QuarantineWatchParty #SpiderVerse — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

In other Spider-Man news, happy birthday to this important performance.

TODAY MARKS 3 YEARS SINCE THE INFAMOUS LIP SYNC BATTLE AIRED ON NATIONAL TELEVISION AND THE WORLD WAS BLESSED WITH TOM HOLLAND PERFORMING UMBRELLA BY RIHANNA PERFECTLY! and from that moment, I knew he was our perfect spider-man. pic.twitter.com/Np3EwyW5Li — bell⋆ (@spiderlingdaya) May 7, 2020

