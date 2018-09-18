Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As John C. Reilly told Uproxx in a recent interview, he doesn’t mind the fact that some of his best work, past and present, usually sees him paired with another actor. The Sisters Brothers with Joaquin Phoenix is a more recent example of this, and judging by the first trailer for his and Steve Coogan’s new Laurel and Hardy biopic, Stan & Ollie, it seems the situation won’t be changing anytime soon for Reilly. Then again, as he explained it, he doesn’t seem to mind this at all.

According to the film’s official logline, Stan & Ollie is described as “the heart-warming story of what would become the pair’s triumphant farewell tour”:

With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) — a formidable double act in their own right — the pair’s love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

To the surprise of no one who should already be accustomed to Oscar bait films such as this, the trailer for Stan & Ollie practically gives away the entire plot of the film. Hell, it’s even in chronological order — or at least it seems that way. Even so, seeing Reilly pairing off with Coogan to play Oliver Hardy and Stan Lauren, respectively, already looks like another winner for the actor.

Stan & Ollie premieres at the BFI London Film Festival this Friday and opens wide in the U.K. and elsewhere on January 11th, 2019.