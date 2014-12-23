‘Star Trek 3’ Has Yet Another Director And The Selection May Once Again Piss Off The Internet

It’s been a little less than three weeks since we all found out that Roberto Orci was not going to direct Star Trek 3. Since then the rumor mill has been as un-kind to Orci and the stability of the project as it has been lovely to fans who got the chance to moon over the idea that Edgar Wright or Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt might be on the short list. Now, however, the time for speculation is over and it may be time to get furious… fastly.
Paramount Pictures, Skydance Productions and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot just set Justin Lin to direct Star Trek 3, filling the biggest open directing assignment out there with the filmmaker credited with reviving the Fast & Furious series. Lin helmed four of the films that grossed $1.9 billion in worldwide box office.
Time to boldly go… get Xzibit, because it’s time to get the Enterprise pimped.
By the way, Deadline’s Mike Fleming also says that Lin was “the only one offered the job.” So they didn’t even try to #BringInRiker. The bastards.
In case you’re wondering, this is all Matt Damon’s fault because apparently his and Paul Greengrass’ Bourne film bumped Lin’s Bourne film from the schedule, allowing him a chance to become the internet’s new favorite chew toy. Which is unfortunate for me, because I’m about to get all devil’s advocate-y up in here.
I know the impulse is to boo/hiss at this choice, but the truth is that Lin does at least have experience with big moving pieces and he has churned out a series of visually satisfying films — or a shiny eye candy splodey thing sandwich on wheels. Maybe this won’t be that bad, is what I’m saying.
This concludes my defense of this choice. We now return to your complaints about this choice… already probably in progress.
Source: Deadline
Star Tr3k: Enterprise Drift
If you don’t like Justin Lin I don’t like you.
Uhh Justin Lin is a fine choice. He directed three episodes of Community so I figured you guys would be all over his dick.
Agreed.
Modern Warfare is one of, if not the, most popular episodes of Community.
He’s a solid director, but he’s a studio guy, and the least interesting choice on Paramount’s supposed short list.
they don’t want an auteur. they want someone who will come in, get the job done and leave.
For real tho Riker’s Star Trek movies were basically long episodes. They weren’t epic.
Wohhhh. You think the First contact feels like a long episode? I agree that Insurrection did, but First contact was pure tits man. Prob my favorite entry out of the entire film collection.
First Contact was awesome.
Meh, they already boned up the new film series with Into Darkness and the insistence on retconning everything.
I’ve stopped caring. The new films aren’t made for the old fans.
Preach!
Nothing was retconned.
I don’t think they were ever intended for the old fans. I’m not saying that as a positive or a negative, its just not what they were looking to do.
I would argue that splitting the timeline, destroying Vulcan and mixing the Spocks together multiple times is a retcon. It’s not like there’s going to be a separate series with the old timeline intact.
But yeah… Trek belongs to a new generation now. It’s meant for a wider audience, which makes perfect sense for an almost 50-year-old franchise. I enjoy the new films on their own merits, of which I felt the first film had many and the second film had few.
So wait, people at Uproxx would be pissed that the guy who directed the Paintball Community episodes and was picked to do a couple eps of True Detective was selected?
There’s really no reason to be upset about this. He’s not a writer so he’ll have nothing to do with the script, and he’s great at direction action and visual effects. Would it have been better if they got someone like Duncan Jones who can guide the story? Sure, but I think it’s well past the point of putting an auteur on the film. Whatever script has been written is going to get rewritten and rewritten by a bunch of yes men, execs and hired guns at this point. A guy like Wright or Jones would have been the wrong choice because they would have been stifled by producers who want the movie out on a deadline. If the movie is ruined, it’s already ruined. If it’s not, then Lin won’t make it any worse, but he’ll do a better job of making it look nice than a few (albeit fantastic) directors whose experiences with big studios are questionable at best.
Let’s be frank, hating this choice is hating it for the sake of hating it. Lin is a competent director with big movie experience. If it ends up sucking it won’t be his fault.
For what it’s worth, Fast & Furious 6 made $10M > Star Trek Into Darkness
@ Kenny – FF6 made $300 million more than Into Darkness, on a smaller budget.
You’re right I was only at domestic. HAHAHAHA
This should pave the way for Vin Diesel to play a Klingon.
I had the same thought too. To my disappointment, I had no luck finding any fan art of Klingon Vin Diesel.
Or he could be the voice of a Gorn where his only line is “I am Gorn”.
Lin directed “Better Luck Tomorrow,” so I’m good with it.
Star Trek 3: Red Spoiler Alert!
I’m a life long Trek fan. I’m ok with this.
Just keep Ratner away from this.
That was my first guess upon reading the headline. Lin is fine and dandy as far as I’m concerned, though I would’ve preferred Wright.
I wouldn’t think anybody would be mad about this choice.
And with the majority support from Uproxx readers, Justin Lin is indeed a fine choice and your new Star Trek director
*Gavel Thud*
His Fast & Furious movies are amazing. Pretty excited by this choice.
Lin? OK, fine.
Had me scared by your headline. Thought they might be getting some chick director to come in and fuck up the franchise (even more).
… And the Internet’s misogyny is alive, well and duly represented.
#BringInRiker
I gotta be honest, I thought the worst (Ratner) when I read the headline
I was scared that it could be somebody REALLY awful, like bruckheimer. This choice seem inoffensive at worst.
I’m just pleased a third one is happening. I’m not a trekkie but I enjoyed both of the JJ Abrams Trek movies and they definitely deserve to round off the trilogy