‘Star Trek 3’ Sees Its Director Shortlist Leak, And It’s Pretty Good

Star Trek 3 has to get its dilithium together, pronto, in order to exist at all. That means replacing the recently booted Roberto Orci as director, and Paramount is aiming fairly high.
Deadline got its hands on Paramount’s director shortlist, and it is, in order of our interest:
- Duncan Jones: Yes, they want the director of Moon to make a Star Trek movie. That said, Jones is deep in post on Warcraft and might not be available.
- Rupert Wyatt, the studio’s main choice and best known to nerds for saving the Planet of the Apes franchise from the ravages of Tim Burton.
- Morten Tyldum, currently hot thanks to his Alan Turing biopic The Imitation Game. It’s… interesting that he’s on this list, especially since he’s never done an effects-heavy movie before and seems to have little interest in science fiction.
- Justin Lin, who’s been making Fast and Furious movies for years now.
- Daniel Espinoza, who despite the name is another man from the land of the ice and snow and mostly known by Denzel Washington fans for turning out Safe House.
All in all, a solid list, albeit with a weird obsession with Northern Europeans. Honestly, Wyatt is an excellent choice; he not only know SF and special effects, he knows actors. Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes was a surprisingly effective character drama and got you to feel badly for a CGI chimp. So if that’s where Star Trek goes, the franchise is in excellent hands.
So Paramount doesn’t give a shit about the fans and can’t even throw Frakes’ name in to the hat to at least give us a sliver of hope?
Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear by now just how little Paramount cares about what the fans want.
I guess I’m just trying to waste my day here at work providing my two cents on a topic that I am passionate about.
Frakes has helmed Trek pictures before (one very, very good installment and one “meh” installment”) and I think to expect that Paramount might possibly consider Frakes, especially after the groundswell of fan support on the Internet led me to say such a stupid, stupid thing.
Apologies, Thanksgiving Chimp.
@Thanksgiving Chimp Franks isn’t just a guy that once played a character on Star Trek, he’s a pretty respected director as well. As Doppler mentioned, he’s directed a couple of other Star Trek movies. So it’s not like the fans were just being insane and throwing a name out there for shits and giggles. We have legit reasons to want him to direct it. And as a fan, I understand there are fans out there that may not want him directing it- but it doesn’t make either party less of a fan for their stance on it.
I wasn’t impressed with his other attempts at directing feature films. Yeah, he’s had some more experience with directing since then but nothing on this grand of a scale. It could also be that I was never a Next Gen fan, either. But I honestly would rather see someone besides Frakes get the job. You know that ST fans will rip the movie apart either way. If I have one more person at a convention start the new movies conversation one more time, we’re going to lose a lot of fans….
No Frakes, no peace. Know Frakes, know peace.
I feel like I need to get my chai tea and twist myself into a yoga pretzel while I chant this.
Yeah, just because he’s already directed some of the most interesting and enoyable episodes and movies is certainly no reason to give him a chance…
This was basically what I was trying to say above. But we’re all imbeciles. IMBECILES!
Yeah, fuck us right?
How can you have Justin Lin 2nd to last in your order of interest rankings? Did you not see the Fast & Furious movies that he directed? They were wonderful. After the dreck that was Into Darkness, I could definitely go for a fun, ridiculous Star Trek movie.
Insurrection is what you’ll get and like it.
Here’s my bet for a slapped together part 3 : we’re getting the Borg.