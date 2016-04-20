Simon Pegg Rallied The Fans For Help With ‘Star Trek Beyond’

#Simon Pegg #Star Trek Beyond #Star Trek
Senior Contributor
04.20.16
simon-pegg-star-trek Simon Pegg at the Premiere Of Paramount's "Star Trek" - Arrivals

Getty Image

Star Trek is about as complex as a fictional world gets; it’s been around for 50 years, there are 723 episodes and 12 movies to keep straight, and that’s before you get into the novels and the fact that J.J. Abrams soft-rebooted the history of the franchise back in 2009. It’s a lot to keep straight, but fortunately for Simon Pegg, the internet is there for him.

Pegg talked a bit about how he stuck to Trek lore and it turns out he uses the Trek fan’s friend, Memory Alpha. If you’re not regularly looking up the lyrics to the original show’s theme (and yes, it has lyrics), Memory Alpha is a wiki that the Star Trek fan hive mind updates. It’s almost ridiculously detailed because, well, nerds gonna nerd, which makes it useful for writing trivia questions and, apparently, composing movie scripts.

Pegg even got them to help him out with a bit in the script. There’s a device he needed to name, but wasn’t sure what to call it, so he explained it to the Memory Alpha team, and they laid out exactly how the Federation would name such a thing, the history of it, and why. So there’s a little piece of Memory Alpha in the script, which makes thirteen years of knocking nerd skulls together over who was a redshirt in “The Squire of Gothos” worth it, we’re sure. We’ll find out July 22.

(Via Coming Soon)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Simon Pegg#Star Trek Beyond#Star Trek
TAGSNerdssimon peggStar TrekSTAR TREK BEYOND

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP