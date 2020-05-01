This coming Monday is May 4, a.k.a. May the 4th Be With You, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, a.k.a. an excuse to listen to “Duel of the Fates” on a loop (not that you need one). To celebrate, Disney+ is releasing The Rise of Skywalker, months before it was expected to come out on the streaming service, as well as the premiere of the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian documentary series and The Clone Wars series finale. And as a neat nod to the franchise’s past, the Disney+ launch page has undergone an old school makeover featuring an illustration of C-3PO and R2-D2 from concept artist Ralph McQuarrie. (If you’re unfamiliar with McQuarrie, he helped define the look of the Star Wars universe and is probably the franchise’s second most important visionary, after George Lucas.)

The following Star Wars titles will have updated artwork on May 4, as well.

Skywalker Saga

Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) Rogue One

Solo

The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Have a look at the artwork below.

Those Last Jedi space nuns have never looked better.