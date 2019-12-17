LUCASFILM
The ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Early Reactions Are ‘A Lot’ To Process

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the so-called “Skywalker Saga” that dates back to 1977, had its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles. Everyone who’s anyone in a galaxy far, far away was there, including BB-8 and… BB-8 is the only one that matters, actually (sorry, new droid). We’ll have our review up later this week, but the early reactions to the J.J. Abrams-directed movie are up on social media, and nearly everyone seems to agree on one point: The Rise of Skywalker is A LOT.

“I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though,” Variety‘s Adam B. Vary wrote, while Mashable‘s Chris Taylor tweeted, “#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process.” There’s more, from IGN‘s Terri Schwartz (“I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s… a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating”) and LA Film Critics member Angie J. Han (“#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot!”).

Sensing a trend?

Of course, some people straight-up loved it!

While others (Last Jedi fans) were left feeling… conflicted.

Judge for yourself this Thursday night, when The Rise of Skywalker comes out.

