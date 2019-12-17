Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final film in the so-called “Skywalker Saga” that dates back to 1977, had its world premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles. Everyone who’s anyone in a galaxy far, far away was there, including BB-8 and… BB-8 is the only one that matters, actually (sorry, new droid). We’ll have our review up later this week, but the early reactions to the J.J. Abrams-directed movie are up on social media, and nearly everyone seems to agree on one point: The Rise of Skywalker is A LOT.

“I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though,” Variety‘s Adam B. Vary wrote, while Mashable‘s Chris Taylor tweeted, “#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process.” There’s more, from IGN‘s Terri Schwartz (“I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s… a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating”) and LA Film Critics member Angie J. Han (“#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot!”).

Sensing a trend?

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a lot. It’s a big, giant movie with a lot of spectacle and high stakes and it’s definitely going to start a conversation (or a lot of conversations) among fans. — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies – a LOT happens – and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Of course, some people straight-up loved it!

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

I saw #RiseofSkywalker. It was a movie with people in it! Things happened! @ThatKevinSmith was two rows behind me and enhanced my moviegoing experience tenfold. These are my spoiler-free words! — ✨ ashley 🎄 esqueda ✨ (@AshleyEsqueda) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkwalker reaction: One word: EPIC! A satisfying crowd pleasing adventure, and a fitting end to the saga! My favorite of the three! Can't wait to see it again! — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service. But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

While others (Last Jedi fans) were left feeling… conflicted.

If you loved THE LAST JEDI, I have some bad news for you. If you didn’t, then you might be pretty stoked. 🤷‍♀️ — J❄️anna Robinson (@jowrotethis) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Judge for yourself this Thursday night, when The Rise of Skywalker comes out.