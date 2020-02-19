The next Star Wars movie isn’t coming out for years, but it’s not as if the world is struggling for more stories from a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian (and our dear sweet Baby Yoda) is back this October; there’s also The Clone Wars, which returns for a seventh and final season on Disney+ this Friday, and the still-untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, which is expected to debut next year, as well as Galaxy’s Edge, a.k.a. Star Wars Land, in Disneyland and Disney World. Even without the films, it’s a lot of Star Wars content — if only coaxium was as plentiful, am I right? (no) — so to help everyone keep track of what takes place when, Disney+ shared a helpful timeline.

The Twitter graphic begins with The Phantom Menace and ends with The Rise of Skywalker, and between, there’s every canonical movie and show, including the anthology films and Star Wars Resistance, which recently ended after two seasons.

In order, it goes like this:

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

The Clone Wars

Revenge of the Sith

Solo

Star Wars Rebels

Rogue One

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian

Star Wars Resistance

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

The Rise of Skywalker

I would not recommend reading the replies to the tweet below, which mostly consist of people a) being confused about The Mandalorian taking place after Return of the Jedi (approximately five years) and b) editing the timeline so that the sequel trilogy (Force, Last Jedi, Rise) doesn’t exist. I will not tolerate the Babu Frik erasure.