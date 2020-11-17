Shortly after dropping a new trailer for the Justice League director’s cut, Zack Snyder officially unveiled the new look for the movie’s main villain Steppenwolf. The DC Comics character was a constant source of criticism due to the lackluster CGI used in Joss Whedon’s theatrical version of the film, but the new image revealed by Snyder is prompting its own reactions.

As always, Snyder debuted Steppenwolf on Vero, and apparently the villain’s latest look is what the director originally had in mind before exiting the Justice League production. You can see the new Steppenwolf look below, and clearly, Snyder made some very, uh, interesting choices. With the new look out in the wild, folks are having a field day on Twitter where Steppenwolf is currently trending and for all of the wrong reasons. Namely that he looks less like an inter-dimensional badass and more like a shiny wicker basket.

STEPPENWOLF GILLETTE MACH SEVEN WITH COOLING GEL STRIP FOR SENSITIVE SKIN https://t.co/h1VPEVxtYl — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 17, 2020

so that Steppenwolf design huh pic.twitter.com/H3zZ9JbeM0 — Noah ⎊ (@NoahIdeaFilms) November 17, 2020

“We had to look up what these things were, Mr. Snyder, but we incorporated your note of ‘wicker chair touching its past self in the Timecop universe’.” https://t.co/QiP1GL5DH4 — Seanbaby (@Seanbabydotcom) November 17, 2020

I don't know why everyone's laughing, Gods of Egypt 2 looks great pic.twitter.com/co7i4YItmP — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) November 17, 2020

In fairness, fans who have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Snyder Cut are absolutely loving the new Steppenwolf look. The consensus is that’s it’s a vast improvement over the original look and catapults Justice League into a “Lord of the Rings” level of visual effects.

Zack Snyders Steppenwolf 🔥🔥 Vs Joss Whedons Steppenwolf 🤡🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/wAwt1OVtxQ — -⚔️-THE GRIM KNIGHT-⚔️- #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague (@_TheGrimKnight_) November 17, 2020

Steppenwolf looks so damn good This is LOTR level DC content#UsUnited pic.twitter.com/TbwP6MJFlf — Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) November 17, 2020

But mostly the reactions were dunks. Just dunk after dunk.

Guys, I figured out how the Justice League can defeat the new Steppenwolf pic.twitter.com/wZA3o2iJGd — Cooper 🌙 (@CooperEbel) November 17, 2020

wow! Zack Snyder Steppenwolf looks rad! pic.twitter.com/mihtJk67ms — Lady Who Moths (@saintwalker98) November 17, 2020

The Snyder Cut’s just the Justice League bodying Steppenwolf with one of those things that undoes staples pic.twitter.com/0gauNJAZGt — Charles Is Hibernating (@CharlesPulliam) November 17, 2020

And while all of the joke tweets are pretty great, a special hats off to Tormod’s Trick here who didn’t shy away from going for a pun that was staring everyone right in the face. Fortune favors the bold.

Whenever he puts on his armor he gives himself a dozen Snyder cuts https://t.co/ouUD1NQGA7 — Tormod's Trick (@Zennistrad) November 17, 2020

(Via Zack Snyder on Vero)