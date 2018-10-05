Getty Image

Aging action guru Steven Seagal walked out of an interview when asked about allegations of sexual misconduct, reports Deadline. The actor was on BBC’s Newsnight Thursday when host Kirsty Wark brought up the #MeToo movement. That inevitably led to inquiries about claims that have been brought up against the star of Out for Justice.

“You’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment,” Wark asked him. “You had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?”

Seagal responded to that by removing his earpiece, standing up, and storming off.

Earlier this year, two women came forward to accuse Seagal of misconduct. Actress Regina Simons alleged that the actor raped her on the set of 1994’s On Deadly Ground, when she was 18 years old. Another woman, model Faviola Dadis, claimed he groped her during an audition in 2002 when she was 17.

These stories emerged after claims, from late 2017, from Portia de Rossi, that Seagal had exposed himself to her during an audition. Jenny McCarthy also detailed how he had asked her to strip for an audition for 1995’s Under Siege 2: Dark Territory; she declined and stormed out of the audition. Around the same time, Juliana Marguiles told a story about how he lured her to a hotel room and showed her his gun.

The Los Angeles District Attorney stated Seagal would face no charges for the cases involving Simons and Dadis, as the alleged events occurred beyond the statute of limitations. Seagal has denied all charges.

