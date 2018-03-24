Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If Netflix and other streaming platforms are looking for a big name Hollywood supporter in their corner, Steven Spielberg might not be the guy. While speaking with ITV’s Nina Nannar about Ready Player One and his forays into technology — not including his regret over digitally altering his old films — the interviewer hit on Netflix and the legendary director’s thoughts on streaming’s status in Hollywood.

While he is quick with praise and feels that television is thriving with quality, taking artistic chances that studios won’t take today in light of a secure franchise or big budget blockbuster. But he also sees that as a threat to film, joining with other prominent filmmakers like Christopher Nolan in disagreeing with the model of release they employ and the debate over their inclusion in awards conversations: