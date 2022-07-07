Steven Yeun Has Joined Bong Joon Ho’s Film Starring Robert Pattinson

Is there anything better than a Bong Joon Ho/Robert Pattinson collab? Yes, it turns out. Steven Yeun, who received a best actor Oscar nomination for his stunning performance in 2020’s Minari, has just joined the project, making it even more of a must-see than it already was.

Deadline reports that Yeun has joined Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong’s currently untitled film adaptation of the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Along with Pattinson and Yeun, the film includes Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette (who deserves an Oscar for her performance in the television series The Staircase even though that’s not how that works.) Yeun first worked with Bong on the 2017 film Ojka.

While details of the actual film’s plot, which could differ from the novel, are as unknown as the film’s title, here’s a summary of the novel, per Deadline:

The novel’s story follows Mickey7, who is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

The project is Bong’s first since 2019’s Parasite, which became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar for best picture.

